Shares of Zuora Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Systems Software Industry (ZUO, NOW, PFPT, VRNS, RPD)

Written on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 2:32am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest sales growth.

Zuora Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,005.9%. Servicenow Inc is next with a sales growth of 3,901.5%. Proofpoint Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 3,722.9%.

Varonis Systems follows with a sales growth of 3,217.2%, and Rapid7 Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 2,763.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Zuora Inc on May 31st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $13.80. Since that call, shares of Zuora Inc have fallen 39.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

