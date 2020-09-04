Shares of Zuora Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Systems Software Industry (ZUO, NOW, PFPT, VRNS, RPD)
Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest sales growth.
Zuora Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,005.9%. Servicenow Inc is next with a sales growth of 3,901.5%. Proofpoint Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 3,722.9%.
Varonis Systems follows with a sales growth of 3,217.2%, and Rapid7 Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 2,763.2%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Zuora Inc on May 31st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $13.80. Since that call, shares of Zuora Inc have fallen 39.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
