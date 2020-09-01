Shares of Zumiez Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Apparel Retail Industry (ZUMZ, ROST, BURL, CTRN, TJX)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the highest sales growth.

Zumiez Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,089.8%. Ross Stores Inc is next with a sales growth of 985.5%. Burlington Store ranks third highest with a sales growth of 928.5%.

Citi Trends Inc follows with a sales growth of 864.0%, and Tjx Cos Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 807.9%.

