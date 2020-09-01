MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Shares of Zumiez Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Apparel Retail Industry (ZUMZ, ROST, BURL, CTRN, TJX)

Written on Thu, 01/09/2020 - 2:15am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the highest sales growth.

Zumiez Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,089.8%. Ross Stores Inc is next with a sales growth of 985.5%. Burlington Store ranks third highest with a sales growth of 928.5%.

Citi Trends Inc follows with a sales growth of 864.0%, and Tjx Cos Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 807.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tjx Cos Inc on August 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $55.18. Since that recommendation, shares of Tjx Cos Inc have risen 11.6%. We continue to monitor Tjx Cos Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: highest sales growth zumiez inc ross stores inc burlington store citi trends inc tjx cos inc

Ticker(s): ZUMZ ROST BURL CTRN TJX

Contact Nick Russo