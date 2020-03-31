Shares of Zogenix Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (ZGNX , JNJ , MRK , HZNP , PRGO )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Pharmaceuticals industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Zogenix Inc (NASDAQ:ZGNX ) ranks first with a gain of 9.50%; Johnson&Johnson (NYSE:JNJ ) ranks second with a gain of 8.40%; and Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK ) ranks third with a gain of 7.28%.

Horizon Pharma P (NASDAQ:HZNP ) follows with a gain of 6.14% and Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 5.88%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Perrigo Co Plc on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $53.00. Since that call, shares of Perrigo Co Plc have fallen 13.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.