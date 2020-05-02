Shares of Zimmer Biomet Ho Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Health Care Equipment Industry (ZBH , GKOS , EW , ABMD , DXCM )

Below are the top five companies in the Health Care Equipment industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Zimmer Biomet Ho (NYSE:ZBH ) ranks first with a gain of 5.56%; Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS ) ranks second with a gain of 3.79%; and Edwards Life (NYSE:EW ) ranks third with a gain of 2.96%.

Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD ) follows with a gain of 2.66% and Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.51%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Zimmer Biomet Ho and will alert subscribers who have ZBH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.