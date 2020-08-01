Shares of Zimmer Biomet Ho Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Health Care Equipment Industry (ZBH, STJ, BABY, ANGO, HOLX)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Zimmer Biomet Ho ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 5.2%. St Jude Medical is next with a forward earnings yield of 5.0%. Natus Medical ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 5.0%.

Angiodynamics In follows with a forward earnings yield of 4.4%, and Hologic Inc rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 4.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Hologic Inc on November 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $49.19. Since that recommendation, shares of Hologic Inc have risen 6.5%. We continue to monitor Hologic Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.