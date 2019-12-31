Shares of Zendesk Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of PEG Ratio in the Application Software Industry (ZEN, EGHT, RNG, TYL, HUBS)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Zendesk Inc ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.37. Following is 8X8 Inc with a a PEG ratio of 0.25. Ringcentral In-A ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.10.

Tyler Technolog follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.06, and Hubspot Inc rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.05.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tyler Technolog on June 18th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $221.76. Since that recommendation, shares of Tyler Technolog have risen 35.0%. We continue to monitor Tyler Technolog for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.