Shares of Zendesk Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of PEG Ratio in the Application Software Industry (ZEN, EGHT, RNG, TYL, HUBS)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Zendesk Inc ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.42. 8X8 Inc is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.27. Ringcentral In-A ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.12.

Tyler Technolog follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.07, and Hubspot Inc rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.06.

