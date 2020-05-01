Shares of Zayo Group Holdi Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Alternative Carriers Industry (ZAYO, VG, CCOI, ORBC, IRDM)

Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Zayo Group Holdi ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.8. Following is Vonage Holdings with a a beta of 0.8. Cogent Communica ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.0.

Orbcomm Inc follows with a a beta of 1.2, and Iridium Communic rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.3.

