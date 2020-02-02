MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Shares of Zafgen Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Biotechnology Industry (ZFGN, ARRY, PFNX, DVAX, CTMX)

Written on Sun, 02/02/2020 - 5:29am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Zafgen Inc ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.5. Array Biopharma is next with a a beta of 0.7. Pfenex Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.8.

Dynavax Technolo follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Cytomx Therapeut rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.9.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Array Biopharma on May 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $24.38. Since that recommendation, shares of Array Biopharma have risen 96.3%. We continue to monitor Array Biopharma for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: lowest beta zafgen inc Array BioPharma amex:pfnx pfenex inc dynavax technolo cytomx therapeut

Ticker(s): ZFGN ARRY DVAX CTMX

Contact David Diaz