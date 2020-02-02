Shares of Zafgen Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Biotechnology Industry (ZFGN, ARRY, PFNX, DVAX, CTMX)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Zafgen Inc ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.5. Array Biopharma is next with a a beta of 0.7. Pfenex Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.8.

Dynavax Technolo follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Cytomx Therapeut rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.9.

