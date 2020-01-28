Shares of Yrc Worldwide In Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Trucking Industry (YRCW, RRTS, ARCB, SAIA, ODFL)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Yrc Worldwide In ranks highest with a a beta of 2.3. Roadrunner Trans is next with a a beta of 2.0. Arcbest Corp ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.5.

Saia Inc follows with a a beta of 1.3, and Old Dominion Frt rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.2.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Old Dominion Frt on January 9th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $192.09. Since that recommendation, shares of Old Dominion Frt have risen 6.4%. We continue to monitor Old Dominion Frt for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.