Shares of Yrc Worldwide In Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Trucking Industry (YRCW, RRTS, ARCB, SAIA, ODFL)
Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Yrc Worldwide In ranks highest with a a beta of 2.3. Roadrunner Trans is next with a a beta of 2.0. Arcbest Corp ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.5.
Saia Inc follows with a a beta of 1.3, and Old Dominion Frt rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.2.
