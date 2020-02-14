Shares of Yelp Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Internet Software & Services Industry (YELP , NEWR , AKAM , TWLO , ZG )

Below are the top five companies in the Internet Software & Services industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP ) ranks first with a gain of 3.85%; New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR ) ranks second with a gain of 2.95%; and Akamai Technolog (NASDAQ:AKAM ) ranks third with a gain of 2.21%.

Twilio Inc - A (NYSE:TWLO ) follows with a gain of 2.18% and Zillow Group I-A (NASDAQ:ZG ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.17%.

