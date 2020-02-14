Shares of Yelp Inc Down on Above Average Volume, Moving Against Trend (YELP)

Shares of Yelp Inc are trading down 8.0% to $33.58 today on above average volume. Approximately 1.3 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 599,000 shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

Yelp Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $40.99 and a 52-week low of $30.12 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $36.50 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.