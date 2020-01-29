Shares of Xilinx Inc Down on Above Average Volume, Moving Against Trend (XLNX)

Xilinx Inc's stock is down 8.6% to $90.10 on heavy trading volume. Today's volume of 4.5 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 2.7 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

Xilinx Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $141.60 and a 52-week low of $87.56 and are now trading 1% above that low price at $88.83 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.