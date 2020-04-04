Shares of Xenia Hotels & R Rank the Highest in Terms of Projected Earnings Growth in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry (XHR, RLJ, HST, CHSP, DRH)

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Xenia Hotels & R ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 138.7%. Following is Rlj Lodging Trus with a projected earnings growth of 123.2%. Host Hotels & Re ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 62.2%.

Chesapeake Lodgi follows with a projected earnings growth of 9.2%, and Diamondrock Hosp rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 0.9%.

