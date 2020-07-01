Shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd Rank the Highest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Casinos & Gaming Industry (WYNN, CHDN, LVS, PENN, PNK)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Wynn Resorts Ltd ranks highest with a FCF per share of $9.22. Churchill Downs is next with a FCF per share of $6.45. Las Vegas Sands ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.68.

Penn Natl Gaming follows with a FCF per share of $3.96, and Pinnacle Enterta rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $3.66.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Wynn Resorts Ltd and will alert subscribers who have WYNN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.