Shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Equity Ratio in the Casinos & Gaming Industry (WYNN, IGT, BYD, CZR, ERI)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Wynn Resorts Ltd ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,015.8. International Ga is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 308.9. Boyd Gaming Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 279.4.

Caesars Entertai follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 276.4, and Eldorado Resorts rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 231.7.

