Shares of Wpx Energy Rank the Highest in Terms of PEG Ratio in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry (WPX, MRO, COP, EOG, DVN)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Wpx Energy ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.05. Following is Marathon Oil with a a PEG ratio of 0.04. Conocophillips ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

Eog Resources follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Devon Energy Co rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

