Shares of Wp Carey Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of P/E Ratio in the Diversified REITs Industry (WPC, ALEX, ESRT, LXP, STOR)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Wp Carey Inc ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 34.62. Following is Alexander & Bald with a a P/E ratio of 44.95. Empire State Rea ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 46.78.

Lexington Realty follows with a a P/E ratio of 47.57, and Store Capital rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 49.40.

