Shares of Wp Carey Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Diversified REITs Industry (WPC , LXP , WRE , STOR , VER )

We looked at the Diversified REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Wp Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC ) ranks first with a gain of 1.55%; Lexington Realty (NYSE:LXP ) ranks second with a gain of 1.52%; and Washington Reit (NYSE:WRE ) ranks third with a gain of 0.95%.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR ) follows with a gain of 0.85% and Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.65%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Vereit Inc on December 7th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $7.83. Since that recommendation, shares of Vereit Inc have risen 18.3%. We continue to monitor Vereit Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.