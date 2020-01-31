Shares of Worthington Inds Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Steel Industry (WOR, SXC, CMC, ATI, RS)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the lowest sales growth.

Worthington Inds ranks lowest with a sales growth of 689.4%. Suncoke Energy I is next with a sales growth of 884.5%. Commercial Metal ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 938.7%.

Allegheny Tech follows with a sales growth of 1,245.8%, and Reliance Steel rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,285.9%.

