Shares of Worthington Inds Rank the Lowest in Terms of Future Earnings Growth in the Steel Industry (WOR, ZEUS, RYI, ATI, CRS)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Worthington Inds ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 10.7%. Following is Olympic Steel with a future earnings growth of 11.7%. Ryerson Holding ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 33.7%.

Allegheny Tech follows with a future earnings growth of 47.7%, and Carpenter Tech rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 50.3%.

