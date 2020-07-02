Shares of Worthington Inds Rank the Highest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Steel Industry (WOR, MSB, RS, STLD, SCHN)
Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Worthington Inds ranks highest with a FCF per share of $4.28. Mesabi Trust is next with a FCF per share of $3.47. Reliance Steel ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.26.
Steel Dynamics follows with a FCF per share of $2.39, and Schnitzer Steel rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.01.
