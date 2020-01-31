Shares of World Wrestlin-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Movies & Entertainment Industry (WWE , AMC , FOX , FOXA , DIS )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Movies & Entertainment industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

World Wrestlin-A (NYSE:WWE ) ranks first with a gain of 2.28%; Amc Entertainmen (NYSE:AMC ) ranks second with a gain of 1.48%; and Twenty-First - B (NASDAQ:FOX ) ranks third with a gain of 1.31%.

Twenty-First C-A (NASDAQ:FOXA ) follows with a gain of 1.20% and Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.12%.

