Shares of Winnebago Inds Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Automobile Manufacturers Industry (WGO, F, GM, TSLA, THO)

Below are the three companies in the Automobile Manufacturers industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Winnebago Inds ranks lowest with a a beta of 1.0. Following is Ford Motor Co with a a beta of 1.0. General Motors C ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.1.

Tesla Inc follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Thor Industries rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.1.

