Shares of Winnebago Inds Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Automobile Manufacturers Industry (WGO , GM , THO , F , TSLA )

Below are the top five companies in the Automobile Manufacturers industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Winnebago Inds (NYSE:WGO ) ranks first with a gain of 2.97%; General Motors C (NYSE:GM ) ranks second with a gain of 2.48%; and Thor Industries (NYSE:THO ) ranks third with a gain of 1.23%.

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F ) follows with a gain of 0.74% and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.45%.

