Shares of Windstream Holdi Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Integrated Telecommunication Services Industry (WIN, CNSL, IDT, T, ATNI)
Below are the three companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Windstream Holdi ranks highest with a a beta of 1.2. Consolidated Com is next with a a beta of 1.1. Idt Corp-Class B ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.0.
At&T Inc follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Atn Internationa rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.9.
