Shares of Widepoint Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry (WYY, CTSH, DOX, PFSW, VRTU)

Below are the three companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Widepoint Corp ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.3. Following is Cognizant Tech-A with a a beta of 0.8. Amdocs Ltd ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.8.

Pfsweb Inc follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Virtusa Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.9.

