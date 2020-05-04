Shares of White Mountains Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry (WTM, ITIC, HALL, ERIE, MKL)

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

White Mountains ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Investors Title is next with a a beta of 0.7. Hallmark Finl ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.7.

Erie Indemnity-A follows with a a beta of 0.7, and Markel Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.7.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Hallmark Finl. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Hallmark Finl in search of a potential trend change.