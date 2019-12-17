Shares of White Mountains Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry (WTM, RLI, ERIE, CINF, MKL)

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

White Mountains ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 91.24. Following is Rli Corp with a a forward P/E ratio of 41.00. Erie Indemnity-A ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 32.62.

Cincinnati Fin follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 31.24, and Markel Corp rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 29.79.

