Shares of Wgl Hldgs Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Gas Utilities Industry (WGL, SWX, FGP, UGI, OGS)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the lowest sales growth.

Wgl Hldgs Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 22.0%. Southwest Gas Ho is next with a sales growth of 358.9%. Ferrellgas Partners LP ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 740.1%.

Ugi Corp follows with a sales growth of 765.1%, and One Gas Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 787.5%.

