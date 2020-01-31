Shares of Wgl Hldgs Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Gas Utilities Industry (WGL, SWX, FGP, UGI, OGS)
Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the lowest sales growth.
Wgl Hldgs Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 22.0%. Southwest Gas Ho is next with a sales growth of 358.9%. Ferrellgas Partners LP ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 740.1%.
Ugi Corp follows with a sales growth of 765.1%, and One Gas Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 787.5%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Wgl Hldgs Inc on March 16th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $84.31. Since that recommendation, shares of Wgl Hldgs Inc have risen 5.3%. We continue to monitor Wgl Hldgs Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
