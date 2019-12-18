Shares of Weyco Group Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Distributors Industry (WEYS, CORE, LKQ, GPC, POOL)

Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Weyco Group ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.32. Core-Mark Holdin is next with a a price to book ratio of 2.20. Lkq Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 2.55.

Genuine Parts Co follows with a a price to book ratio of 4.43, and Pool Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 33.98.

