Shares of Weyco Group Rank the Lowest in Terms of P/E Ratio in the Distributors Industry (WEYS, LKQ, GPC, CORE, POOL)

Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Weyco Group ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 17.00. Following is Lkq Corp with a a P/E ratio of 20.98. Genuine Parts Co ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 22.34.

Core-Mark Holdin follows with a a P/E ratio of 34.33, and Pool Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 46.84.

