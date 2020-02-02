Shares of Weyco Group Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Distributors Industry (WEYS, GPC, POOL, CORE, LKQ)
Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Weyco Group ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.9. Following is Genuine Parts Co with a a beta of 1.0. Pool Corp ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.0.
Core-Mark Holdin follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Lkq Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.1.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Weyco Group on January 7th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $24.59. Since that call, shares of Weyco Group have fallen 7.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
