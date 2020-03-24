Shares of Westrock Co Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Sales Ratio in the Paper Packaging Industry (WRK, IP, GPK, SON, SEE)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Westrock Co ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.43. Intl Paper Co is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.51. Graphic Packagin ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.69.

Sonoco Products follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.79, and Sealed Air Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.91.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Westrock Co on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $38.42. Since that call, shares of Westrock Co have fallen 33.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.