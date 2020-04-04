Shares of Westrock Co Rank the Highest in Terms of Projected Earnings Growth in the Paper Packaging Industry (WRK, IP, UFPT, SEE, GPK)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Westrock Co ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 54.0%. Following is Intl Paper Co with a projected earnings growth of 42.6%. Ufp Technologies ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 42.3%.

Sealed Air Corp follows with a projected earnings growth of 39.1%, and Graphic Packagin rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 37.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Graphic Packagin on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $14.51. Since that call, shares of Graphic Packagin have fallen 21.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.