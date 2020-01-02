Shares of Western Union Rank the Lowest in Terms of Future Earnings Growth in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry (WU, MMS, CSGS, TTEC, CATM)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Western Union ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 4.6%. Maximus Inc is next with a future earnings growth of 5.7%. Csg Systems Intl ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 8.2%.

Teletech Hldgs follows with a future earnings growth of 8.3%, and Cardtronics Pl-A rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 8.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Western Union and will alert subscribers who have WU in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.