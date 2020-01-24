Shares of Wells Fargo & Co Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Diversified Banks Industry (WFC, C, BAC, USB, JPM)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Wells Fargo & Co ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.47. Citigroup Inc is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.82. Bank Of America ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.76.

Us Bancorp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.57, and Jpmorgan Chase rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.95.

