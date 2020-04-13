Shares of Wells Fargo & Co Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Diversified Banks Industry (WFC , JPM , C , USB , BAC )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Diversified Banks industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC ) ranks first with a gain of 9.64%; Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM ) ranks second with a gain of 8.97%; and Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C ) ranks third with a gain of 7.12%.

Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB ) follows with a gain of 6.73% and Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 6.01%.

