Shares of Wells Fargo & Co Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Diversified Banks Industry (WFC, C, USB, BAC, JPM)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 9.4%. Following is Citigroup Inc with a forward earnings yield of 8.2%. Us Bancorp ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 7.4%.

Bank Of America follows with a forward earnings yield of 7.3%, and Jpmorgan Chase rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 6.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Us Bancorp on January 3rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $58.30. Since that call, shares of Us Bancorp have fallen 6.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.