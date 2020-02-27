Shares of Wd-40 Co Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Household Products Industry (WDFC, CHD, PG, CLX, CL)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Wd-40 Co ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 2.3%. Following is Church & Dwight with a forward earnings yield of 3.1%. Procter & Gamble ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.5%.

Clorox Co follows with a forward earnings yield of 3.7%, and Colgate-Palmoliv rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 4.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Wd-40 Co and will alert subscribers who have WDFC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.