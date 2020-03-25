Shares of Wd-40 Co Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Household Products Industry (WDFC, CLX, CHD, PG, CL)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Wd-40 Co ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 2.1%. Clorox Co is next with a forward earnings yield of 3.6%. Church & Dwight ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.7%.

Procter & Gamble follows with a forward earnings yield of 4.1%, and Colgate-Palmoliv rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 5.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Colgate-Palmoliv on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $71.93. Since that call, shares of Colgate-Palmoliv have fallen 14.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.