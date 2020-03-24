Shares of Wd-40 Co Rank the Lowest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Household Products Industry (WDFC, CLX, CHD, PG, CL)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Wd-40 Co ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.0%. Following is Clorox Co with a an earnings yield of 3.2%. Church & Dwight ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.4%.

Procter & Gamble follows with a an earnings yield of 4.0%, and Colgate-Palmoliv rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 4.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Colgate-Palmoliv on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $71.93. Since that call, shares of Colgate-Palmoliv have fallen 13.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.