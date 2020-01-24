Shares of Wd-40 Co Rank the Lowest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Household Products Industry (WDFC, CHD, PG, CLX, CL)
Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Wd-40 Co ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.1%. Church & Dwight is next with a an earnings yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.3%.
Clorox Co follows with a an earnings yield of 3.4%, and Colgate-Palmoliv rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 4.2%.
