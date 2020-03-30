Shares of Wd-40 Co Rank the Highest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Household Products Industry (WDFC, CHD, CLX, PG, CENTA)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Wd-40 Co ranks highest with a an RPE of $879,000. Church & Dwight is next with a an RPE of $831,000. Clorox Co ranks third highest with a an RPE of $751,000.

Procter & Gamble follows with a an RPE of $699,000, and Central Garden-A rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $517,000.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Central Garden-A on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $25.84. Since that call, shares of Central Garden-A have fallen 6.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.