Shares of Wayfair Inc- A Are Down on Strong Volume (W)

Shares of Wayfair Inc- A are trading down -37.2% to $69.45 today on above average volume. Today's volume of 4.8 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 4.5 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

In the past 52 weeks, Wayfair Inc- A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $21.70 and a high of $166.40 and are now at $50.63, 133% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 8% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.6%.