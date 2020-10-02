Shares of Washington Prime Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Retail REITs Industry (WPG, PEI, WSR, TCO, CBL)

Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Washington Prime ranks lowest with a an RPE of $1.0 million. Following is Penn Reit with a an RPE of $1.2 million. Whitestone Rei ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $1.3 million.

Taubman Centers follows with a an RPE of $1.4 million, and Cbl & Assoc Prop rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $1.6 million.

