Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Steel Industry (HCC, AKS, X, CLF, SXC)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Warrior Met Coal Inc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -42.4%. AK Steel Holding Corp. is next with a EBITDA growth of -37.6%. Us Steel Corp ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of -36.4%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of -18.0%, and Suncoke Energy I rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 7.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of AK Steel Holding Corp. on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $2.83. Since that call, shares of AK Steel Holding Corp. have fallen 45.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.