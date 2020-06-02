Shares of Walker & Dunlop Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (WD , PFSI , ESNT , MTG , NYCB )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD ) ranks first with a gain of 9.73%; Pennymac Finan-A (NYSE:PFSI ) ranks second with a gain of 4.14%; and Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT ) ranks third with a gain of 1.69%.

Mgic Invt Corp (NYSE:MTG ) follows with a gain of 1.68% and Ny Comm Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.60%.

