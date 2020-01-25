Shares of Wageworks Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry (WAGE, NSP, TNET, BBSI, RHI)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Wageworks ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.5%. Following is Insperity Inc with a forward earnings yield of 3.6%. Trinet Group Inc ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 4.8%.

Barrett Bus Svcs follows with a forward earnings yield of 5.1%, and Robert Half Intl rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 5.4%.

