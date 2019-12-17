Shares of Wageworks Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry (WAGE, NSP, TNET, BBSI, RHI)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Wageworks ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 25.13. Insperity Inc is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 22.44. Trinet Group Inc ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 19.02.

Barrett Bus Svcs follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 17.42, and Robert Half Intl rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 16.82.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Wageworks on March 14th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $36.25. Since that recommendation, shares of Wageworks have risen 41.6%. We continue to monitor Wageworks for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.